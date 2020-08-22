Juba, August 22, 2020 (SSNA) — A cargo plane carrying three passengers and five crew members crashed on Saturday in an area locally known as ‘Kameru neighborhood’. The lone survivor is a passenger.

The authorities said the plane owned by a local company called South West Aviation crashed after it took off from Juba International Airport, adding the ‘plane was carrying money to Aweil and Wau towns’.

It is not clear who owns the aircraft. However, a senior government official who does not want to be identified told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) on Saturday that the plane is co-owned by two South Sudanese government officials and one Russian.