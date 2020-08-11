Juba, August 11, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s government soldiers have carried out a disarmament campaign which resulted in the death of more than 70 people, the government has said.

According to the government, the clash between civilians and government forces began last weekend after civilians refused to hand their guns to the authorities.

The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) understands that the incident happened in Warrap State after a soldier shot and killed a youth who refused to comply with an order imposed by the army.

Many residents in the state accused the government of targeting certain communities it deems anti-government.

It is not clear how many civilians or soldiers died in the fight. However, a senior government official said armed youths have inflicted heavy losses on government soldiers.