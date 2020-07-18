Juba, July 18, 2020 (SSNA) — The United States is willing to lift sanctions imposed on South Sudan if the young nation successfully implements lasting peace and reforms, U.S Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek told the BBC on Friday.

Ambassador Hushek explained during the interview that his country laid out a specific language in a United Nations resolution this year and that South Sudanese leaders must work hard for the U.S to be able to lift an arms embargo and targetted sanctions.

“This year when we adopted a resolution at the UN Security Council, we put new language in the resolution that talks about establishing benchmarks, establishing peace-building that will eventually lead to the lifting of [an] arms embargo,” Ambassador Hushek said, adding, “So there is a plan that will be developed about how to remove that particular state of sanctions. We offered a plan to remove those sanctions, this involved taking steps on financial transparency reforms and we will discuss that plan with government officials here.”

The ambassador also added that South Sudan must also work to reduce the “level of violence and corruption.”