Djibouti, July 15, 2020 (SSNA) — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has given parties to South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement 30 days to resolve all outstanding issues, warning that the regional bloc will intervene beginning on or after August 13,

In its 36th extraordinary assembly of IGAD heads of state and government held through a videoconference yesterday, the East African regional bloc asked South Sudanese leaders to resolve pre-transitional tasks within thirty days.

“[We] resolved that in the event that the Parties are not able to settle outstanding pre-transitional tasks within 30 days of adoption of this Communiqué, that is on or before 13th August 2020, the IGAD Chair will intervene to directly engage with Parties with a view to assist in concluding the pending matters,” a statement obtained by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) shows.

The East African leaders also praised South Sudan’s leaders for what they described as “progress” and urged President Kiir to provide funding to peace-related logistical works.

The conference was attended by IGAD leaders, IGAD Council of Ministers, and representatives from the African Union, United Nations, Troika, European Union, Italy, among others.