Juba, July 15, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan President Salva Kiir has today issued a republican decree, appointing Denay Jock Chagor as governor of Jonglei State.

The announcement comes as Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar involve in an intense debate over who should be the governor of Upper Nile State. The decision also comes barely a day after IGAD told South Sudanese leaders to resolve outstanding issues by August 13.

Late last month, Kiir appointed eight state governors and left Jonglei and Upper Nile States out. The move was met with mixed reactions after Kiir refused to allow SPLM-IO nominee for the Upper Nile State governorship General Johnson Olony to take the post.

In a separate order, Kiir appointed Gabriel Changson Chang as minister of Higher education, Science, and Technology, a position first held by Denay. The president also appointed Deng Alor Kuol as minister of the East African affairs, a position which was held by John Luk Jok who suddenly died a few weeks ago.