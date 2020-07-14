Malakal, July 14, 2020 (SSNA) — A public prosecutor has been assassinated in Upper Nile State’s capital, Malakal, the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) has learned.

Thomas Aban Akol Ajawin, who is a brother of Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, was killed last night while having dinner with family members and friends.

Thomas Aban, who worked for the Ministry of Justice, was dragged outside a restaurant by unknown gunmen before they shot him twice, according to Martin John Akol, a family member who talked to Eye Radio.

Late Thomas hails from Shilluk. He was 54 years old.

On Tuesday, the South Sudan News Agency talked to two influential politicians who their identities cannot be revealed for security reasons. The two officials who also hail from Shilluk declined to comment. However, one of them simply said, “His killing is very suspicious.”

However, a prominent South Sudanese political analyst who talked on condition of anonymity disclosed to the SSNA that late prosecuting attorney Thomas Aban Akol Ajawin was assassinated by Abushok militia group.

“Dr. Lam Akol’s brother was killed in cold-blood by a government-linked militia group called Abushok. This group used to be a battalion during the civil war. Now they operate in defacto way but the reality is that they are part of the government forces,” the analyst explains, adding, “This is a very dangerous militia group. They do the government’s dirty works.”

The SSNA also understands that Abushok militia and another group called Muzulum tried in May 2015 to assassinate General Johson Olony but failed.