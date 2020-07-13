Juba, July 13, 2020 (SSNA) — A senior official of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) Mabior Garang de Mabior has staunchly denied social media reports that he has abandoned the SPLM-IO.

The move comes barely a day after a fake press resignation statement attributed to him was widely shared on social media.

The armed opposition said on Monday that the statement was fabricated by people who don’t want peace to prevail in the country.

Mabior is a high-profile official within the SPLM-IO and he is currently the deputy minister of interior. The SSNA is aware that Mabior submitted a resignation letter, saying he wanted to leave his position because key peace provisions popularly known as security arrangments are not implemented. However, SPLM-IO chairman Dr. Riek Machar, who is the First Vice President has not signed off.