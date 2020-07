Fangak, July 4, 2020 (SSNA) — More children have chances to attend school this year after the civil war prevented them from attending school, Finn Church Aid (FCA) said in a statement.

FCA explained in its statement that they first established in Fangak in 2016 and that they managed to construct 6 schools in the area.

It also discloses that its work is supported by European Union Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).