Juba, July 1, 2020 (SSNA) SSNA) — The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan Alain Noudéhou has condemned the brutal killing of a UN local staff in Cueibet.

The UN harshly criticized the killing and calls on South Sudan’s government to conduct an investigation and find those who carried out the killing.

These violent acts against humanitarian workers are outrageous and unacceptable, especially during a time when health workers are taking significant risks to assist South Sudanese people who are affected by COVID-19, preventable diseases and injuries related to armed violence. Aid workers need a safe and secure environment to provide people with the assistance they need. The fighting must stop, and perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

The South Sudan News Agency was told that the local humanitarian worker was killed on or about June 28.