Juba, June 29, 2020 (SSNA) — President Salva Kiir has appointed at least eighty percent of governors days after he struck a deal with his main political opponent Dr. Riek Machar who leads the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A-IO).

The move is widely welcome in the country. However, questions emerged immediately after SPLM-IO supporters learned that the designated governor of Upper Nie state, General Jonhson Olony, and South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Jonglei candidate for governorship were not revealed.

The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) contacted several influential South Sudanese who quickly accused President Kiir of peace violations.

“If he does want General Johnson Olon, then he must tell us. Olony must be the governor because IO leaders choose him. What Salva is doing is a declaration of the third fight Johnson will not be changed,” he claimed.

The South Sudan News Agency was told by several senior SPLM-IO officials that the armed opposition sticks with the appoinmemnt of General Johnson Olony.