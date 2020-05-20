Juba, May 20, 2020 (SSNA) — The national league that was planned for the year 2020 has been canceled over fears of Coronavirus, the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) says.

The move comes as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased from 45 to more than 230 people with at least four confirmed deaths.

Many government officials including the country’s first vice president are also tested positive for the deadly virus.

In a press statement, obtained by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA), the South Sudan Football Association did not say whether the country will resume the league this year. However, it did state why it decided to cancel the league.

“In its emergency meeting for the day, the South Sudan Football Association Board of Directors has decided to cancel South Sudan Premier League 2020 Season. The abandonment of the season will remain until further notice and we will wait for further orders from the government concerning the Covid-19 menace,” the statement reads in part.

The SSFA also reveals in the statement that it will participate in the “Caf Confederation Cup in this season and that Champion of South Sudan which is popularly known as “Alrabita Juba” will represent the young nation.