Malakal, May 20, 2020 (SSNA) — Indian peacekeepers based in Malakal town of Upper Nile State have launched a veterinary camp to vaccinate cattle in a move to keep them healthy.

The group also said the free cattle vaccination camp will also serve as a center to spread awareness about the danger of the COVID-19 and how locals should protect themselves by following health guidelines set out by the World Health organizations and other health organizations.

Colonel Sachin Shaivastara, who is the deputy commander of the Indian UN peacekeepers, stated that his soldiers have in the past conducted training for the locals in the areas, adding that “Indian veterinary doctors have already carried out many training” for South Sudanese in the areas.

Locals told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) they are prepared for the upcoming International Day of UN Peacekeepers which will be celebrated on 29 May.