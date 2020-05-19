Juba, May 19, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudanese First Vice President and leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) Dr. Riek Machar has contracted Coronavirus, his office said.

The announcement came as a new high-level COVID-19 taskforce was taking over. South Sudan said it has confirmed at least 236 positive cases and four deaths.

The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) has learned that nearly all members of the task force and some government officials have been tested positive as well. Machar’s wife, Angelina Teny who is the defense minister was also tested positive.