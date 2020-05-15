H.E. Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta

President, Republic of Kenya

Kenya

May 15, 2020

Sub: Letter of Appeal

Your Excellency,

May 15, 2020 (SSNA) — This letter of appeal is in response to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the

Republic of Kenya’s letter dated 6 May 2020 recalling H.E. Amb. Lt. Gen. (Rtd)

Augustino Njoroge and nominating H.E. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Charles Tai Gituai as

Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation

Committee (RJMEC).

First and foremost, we take this rare opportunity to thank you and your government

for providing leadership; and remind your Excellency of enormous supports the

Governments and the people of Kenya have contributed to the liberation, attainment

of independence, peace, and security in South Sudan. Our journey is long and

memorable beginning at the time when Kenya’s founding fathers i.e. Mzee

President Jomo Kenyatta and colleagues were struggling to liberate Kenya and

continuous to date. Throughout history, Kenya stood and supported the cause

of the people of South Sudan manifested by decades of hosting South Sudanese

refugees in camps as well as in major towns and cities across Kenya. Also, Kenya

played vital roles in mediating and guiding various peace negotiations heralded by

the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in Naivasha, Kenya in

2005, a symbol of Kenya’s solidarity. The CPA could not have reached a

conclusive triumph had it not for the tireless efforts of the IGAD regional leaders

and international backing organized under the able leadership of H.E. Lt. Gen.

(Rtd) Lazaro Sumbieywo, the Chief Negotiator.

At the turn of things, just as the world settled that we have finally found peace, the

young nation plunged to another senseless war in 2013 – two years after gaining

independence. At this juncture, allow us to recall what Nelson Mandela said, and

quote ” don’t judge me by how many times I fall but by how many times I arise” end

of quote. Though fatigued, the region could not falter but to rise to the challenge;

and Kenya through your Excellency, deployed one of its revered sons, Amb. Lt.

Gen. (Rtd) Augustino Njoroge to rescue South Sudan’s fragile peace agreement. At

first, and just at the dawn of the Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of

Conflict in South Sudan (RARCSS) which coincided with the resignation of the

first Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (JMEC) Chairperson, former

President of Botswana H.E. Festus Mogae, whom South Sudanese believed to have

slept on the job, and the confirmation of Amb. Njoroge as the RJMEC’s interim

chairperson, South Sudanese were highly skeptical. They were doubtful of the

roles the new Interim Chairperson (Amb. Njoroge) could play to ensure full

implementation of peace accord different from his predecessor. But shortly after

assuming his office, Amb. Njoroge proved everybody wrong.

Your Excellency,

Amb. Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Augustino Njoroge has proved to be the kind of leader South

Sudan needs to believe and realize the R-ARCSS’ promise. As the presiding

RJMEC’s Interim Chairperson since 2018, Amb. Njoroge has demonstrated

remarkable leadership as shown by the way he steers the peace implementation

process through turbulent self-serving party interests. He depends on his

experiences and leadership qualities such as objectivity, transparency, courage, and

integrity to guide the implementation process; but most importantly, he sticks to

the book. Amb. Njoroge closely engages the Parties to the Agreement where there

are disparities. Amb. Njoroge does not shy from facing and stating RJMEC’s

position in the face of emotionally loaded partisan contests. He is bold and

decisive; and does not succumb to unwarranted pressure, intimidation and

harassment. He is always guided by the provisions of the Agreement. He addresses

his concerns to IGAD as R-ARCSS custodian, and it would be unfortunate to

blame him for IGAD and South Sudanese leaders’ failure. Like Sumbieywo, he is a

true gift for the region and had made Kenya and your leadership shine in the hearts

of so many South Sudanese. In his dealings, Amb. Njoroge is proud and confident

and this is undoubtedly because of the pride, respect, and love for Kenya and

humanity at large.

Your Excellency,

The departure of H.E. Amb. Njoroge at this crucial time is harmful to the peace

agreement. Not only does Amb. Njoroge comprehends the Agreement, he has also

acquainted himself with the South Sudan politics including having a good working

relationship with the key stakeholders. Our writing is influenced not by the fear of

the unknown but for the importance of continuity and consistency. Knowing first

hands that the parties to the South Sudan peace agreement are dragging their feet

when it comes to the implementation, the least the regional leaders can do is to

deploy leaders who will come and learn from the peace partners; and yet expect

results. We feel the recalling of Amb. Njoroge will send a wrong signal and

question the intention of the regional leaders when it comes to the implementation

of the RARCSS. The people of South Sudan have been expecting the region to

redoubles efforts to strengthen RJMEC and, instead, endorse Amb. Njoroge to

become the agency’s Chairperson.

Your excellency,

Kenya is a guarantor of the South Sudan peace agreement and an influential member

of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD). Guided by its own

interests, it should work to see the realization of durable peace in South Sudan for

mutual prosperity and sisterhood. We are, therefore, confident that your

government will listen to the voice of reason and reflect on our appeal knowing

that you have the best interests for regional peace and of the people of South Sudan

at heart.

Signed by concerned South Sudanese in Diaspora:

Mr. Nhial K. Wicleek

Psychotherapist/Counsellor @Wicleek’s Counselling and Consulting

Former ROSS Country Director/ Canada

wicleek44@gmail.com

+14036716036

Canada Representative

Hon. Wol Atak

Former member of Parliament

National Legislative Assembly

wolatak@gmail.com

New Zealand Representative

Mr. Duop Chak

Executive Editor

South Sudan News Agency,

duop282@gmail.com

US Representative

Mrs. Sarah Nyanthuok Simon

Deputy Chairperson,

Nuer Community in North West England

Sarahst1@hotmail.co.uk

Europe Representative

Mrs. Nyabana Riek Dhoal

Business Woman

bernariek@yahoo.com

Australia Representative

Albino Kang Tongyik

Lecturer, Rift Valley University

kangtongyik@yahoo.com

+251988964642

Ethiopia Representative

CC:

H.E. Dr. Abdalla Hamdock

IGAD Chairperson, and

Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan

H.E. Mr. Gedu Andargachew

Chairperson, The IGAD Council of Ministers; and

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the FDRE

H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu

IGAD Executive Secretary

H.E. Amb. Dr. Ismail Wais

IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan

H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit

President, Republic of South Sudan

H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny

First Vice President, ROSS

SSOA Leadership

SPLM Leaders (Former Detainees)

OPP Leadership