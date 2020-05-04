Juba, May 4, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudanese First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar on Monday appointed James Gatdet Dak as his press secretary.

The move comes more than two months after the formation of the transitional government of national unity.

James Gatdet was the official press secretary for Machar before the civil war broke out.

The position was held by several people after he was kidnapped in Kenya in November 2016 and deported to South Sudan.

James was sentenced to death by a court in Juba but was later pardoned by President Salva Kiir in October 2018.