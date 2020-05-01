Juba, May 1, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s ministry of health said Friday that the number of Coronavirus has increased from 35 to 45, raising fears the virus could devastate the young nation with a poor health sector.

The government the new ten cases include normal citizens who have no history of traveling outside the country and truck drivers.

South Sudan has in the past downplayed the significance of the virus and even accused United Nations personnel of bringing the COVID-19 to the country. The government also disclosed last month to the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) that one UN employee who was tested positive for the virus fled the country.

In March, the United States donated $8 million dollars to South Sudan to fight against the Coronavirus.