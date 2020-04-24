Juba, April 24, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar are finalizing steps to form state governments, a senior Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) official who prefers anonymity told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) today.
In an exclusive interview on Friday, the official explained in detail what Kiir and Machar are working on.
“Kiir basically wants the ten states and three administrative districts to be temporarily run by caretaker governors. Machar wants none of it,” the official claims, adding, “The president recently realizes he is working against peace by insisting on wanting to form state governments using rules that are not in the agreement.”
The official also disclosed that Kiir’s decision to appoint six ambassadors, central bank governor, and two deputy bank governors was a violation of the deal.
The South Sudan News Agency was also told that “the formation of state governments is coming soon.”
These two elements are driving south sudanese no where,they are working to fullfil their political interest not citizens.
Comment * I sometimes wander if the two figures do realize that they are not the only capable people to lead this country. The country has many who are capable and have the ability to lead the people of South Sudan not the way this two are doing by handling the country and its properties as their personal things.
No caretakers at this time because alot of doubts are accumulated to settle but why is it to solve because no more powers give to acting.