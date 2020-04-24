Juba, April 24, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar are finalizing steps to form state governments, a senior Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) official who prefers anonymity told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) today.

In an exclusive interview on Friday, the official explained in detail what Kiir and Machar are working on.

“Kiir basically wants the ten states and three administrative districts to be temporarily run by caretaker governors. Machar wants none of it,” the official claims, adding, “The president recently realizes he is working against peace by insisting on wanting to form state governments using rules that are not in the agreement.”

The official also disclosed that Kiir’s decision to appoint six ambassadors, central bank governor, and two deputy bank governors was a violation of the deal.

The South Sudan News Agency was also told that “the formation of state governments is coming soon.”