Juba, April 24, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar are finalizing steps to form state governments, a senior Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) official who prefers anonymity told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) today.
In an exclusive interview on Friday, the official explained in detail what Kiir and Machar are working on.
“Kiir basically wants the ten states and three administrative districts to be temporarily run by caretaker governors. Machar wants none of it,” the official claims, adding, “The president recently realizes he is working against peace by insisting on wanting to form state governments using rules that are not in the agreement.”
The official also disclosed that Kiir’s decision to appoint six ambassadors, central bank governor, and two deputy bank governors was a violation of the deal.
The South Sudan News Agency was also told that “the formation of state governments is coming soon.”
These two elements are driving south sudanese no where,they are working to fullfil their political interest not citizens.
Sorry for these two jentelman. They are thinking that this country belongs them, but their days are numbered
Put your civil population rather than yourselves first. for a leader to stand firm, you must recognises your people. we are not trees or births..!!!
Your excellencies this is the time to realize serving the people faithfully to rescue the few survivors
Comment * I sometimes wander if the two figures do realize that they are not the only capable people to lead this country. The country has many who are capable and have the ability to lead the people of South Sudan not the way this two are doing by handling the country and its properties as their personal things.
The matter is not the capabilities and the agreement is the agreement why did Kier want to violent the agreement for making appointments 6 Ambassadors and two deputes for governor of National Bank without consultation of another peace patterns and this is shown that he have lost his honesty in South Sudanses.
The formation of state governors base on slef intrust by signatorier of comprise peace agreement. What is the problem not apoint state governors.
Comment *these tow leaders of our young nation has to lay down their arms and better pick a hoe to go and cultivate.
Useless presidents live the chair for others
No caretakers at this time because alot of doubts are accumulated to settle but why is it to solve because no more powers give to acting.
Kiir and machar are leaders who came to power by coincidence because the two national figures have no clear visions, missions and care for the people of south sudan. kiir and machar are tribal leaders who have a system of divided and rule, kiir and machar have divided the people of south sudan based on theirs ethnics that is why lot of massive genocides happened in the republic of south sudan and the did not supressed their loyalists for attempting massacre and other crimes that are against humanity. kiir and machar has encourages hatred among 64 tribes which resulted to long civil war in which 383,000 people had died in the country, over millions heads cattle has been raid by the youths across the country, distruction of houses, thousands of women has been raped, kinnaping of children and continuation ambushes of road in south sudan. kiir and machar will never brings change to end the suffering of south sudan citizens unless the retire from politics.
We the citizens of South Sudan we are tire for our leaders who did not want to bring lasting peace in the country