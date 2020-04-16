Juba, April 16, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s Ministry of Health has stepped up its readiness to contain the spread of the Coronavirus by partnering with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Stated-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a memo obtained by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) shows.

The text reveals that minister Elizabeth Achuei Yol, WHO’s country representative Dr. Olushayo Olu, and CDC have agreed to bolster the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the agreement, the ministry of health and its partners will recruit and train medical professionals. The partners will then divide them into different teams such as case management, risk communication, infection prevention and control, case investigation, among others.

South Sudan is one of the countries with the poor healthcare sector. The young nation has confirmed at least four cases of the virus. South Sudan is also struggling to stop the spread of yellow fever with two confirmed cases.

The SSNA understands that the government of South Sudan has recently received $8 million dollars from the United States. The money is meant to fight against the Coronavirus.