Juba, April 16, 2020 (SSNA) – The Juba College of Nursing and Midwifery is set to receive educational materials from Solar Powered Educational Learning Library (SolarSpell) to help students learn through technology, a spokesman for the college told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) on Thursday.

“We are glad to announce that our students will be receiving educational materials from SolarSpell. These materials will come in the form of audio and visual,” the spokesman said.

The college reveals that a SolarSpell team, visited Juba College of Nursing in 2019 and that it was the beginning of their relationship.

SolarSpell is a student-centered technology initiative based at Arizona State University in the United States, according to its website.