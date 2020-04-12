Juba, April 12, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s former justice minister, Paulino Wanawilla Unango, has died, a senior government official who declined to named in the report because of he was not authorized to speak to the media told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) on Sunday evening in Juba.

The official explained that the former minister died after a brief illness.

“He died today and I don’t know the cause of his death,” the official declared.

The official did not say if the former justice minister died in Juba or in a foreign country.

The South Sudan News Agency cannot independently verify the authenticity of the news.