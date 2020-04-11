Juba, April 11, 2020 (SSNA) — The Health Organization (WHO) said the deadly fever has been detected in Kajo-keji, a South Sudan’s town bordering Uganda.

The WHO revealed in a statement that two positive cases were identified last month and that the young nation faces the imminent spread of the virus as the rainy season nears. Yellow fever is mostly spread by mosquito.

Symptoms of yellow fever include sensitivity to light, headache, fever, muscle aches in the back and knees, nausea, red eyes, vomiting among others.

The WHO also said the return of some refugees from Uganda, inadequate surveillance, and weak medical services in the country could tributes to the outbreak.

South Sudan is also struggling to contain the Coronavirus outbreak with at least four confirmed cases.