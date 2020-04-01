Djibouti, April 1, 2020 (SSNA) — East African countries have established a regional command solely for the purpose of dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) has leaned.

A document obtained by the SSNA reveals that nearly all East African countries with the exception of Eritrea signed up for the scheme.

In the text, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, and Sudan signed to be part of the command.

The document seen by the South Sudan News Agency calls for a timely combination of all related to the virus and demands all regional nations to share any medical expertise beneficial to the treatment.