Juba, March 28, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan has suspended the training of the unified forces over Coronavirus fear, army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang says.

The announcement came less than a week after the transitional government banned all fights and closed borders.

“We had to do that because of coronavirus, to prevent our forces from catching the virus, ” Lul says on Friday.

However, the military spokesman did not say how long the suspension will take.

The training of the unified forces is one of key the requirements stipulated in the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.