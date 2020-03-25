Juba, March 25, 2020 (SSNA) — Sudan’s defense minister, Lt. General Jamal Omar, has died in Juba this morning, a senior South Sudanese government official told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA).

The official, who asked his name be kept anonymous because of the sensitivity of the issue reveals that the late Sudanese minister died of heart-related disease, singling out a heart attack as the culprit.

“Jamal has just here in Juba,” the official said, “I think he died of heart attack.”

The SSNA understands that the late minister has been in Juba as a part of the ongoing Sudan peace talks hosted by South Sudan’s government.

The South Sudan News Agency cannot independently verify the authenticity of the information. However, the official insists that the Sudanese defense minister did in fact died.