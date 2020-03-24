Juba, March 24, 2020 (SSNA) — The newly-formed transitional government of national unity has banned all international flights coming into or going out of the country due to fears of Coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

Juba asserted that the move is to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The government also banned public buses from neighboring countries.

However, the ban was not imposed on food and medicine trucks. The authorities also state that it will only allow international flights over its airspace destined for other countries and ordered law enforcement sectors to enforce the ban.

South Sudan is one of the countries with poor health institutions.