Juba, March 21, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s main peace partners President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar have been in talks over states division and the two leaders failed to agree on who should take what state, a newly appointed minister who prefers to remains anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to the media told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) on Saturday in Juba.

The official disclosed that intense talks between Kiir and Machar have been ongoing and that the two main peace principles did not agree on who should take what state.

“The discussions over the distribution of states have been in existence since last month. The problem is centered on Upper Nile, Lake, Jonglei, Central Equatoria, and Unity States,” the minister explained.

The official singles out two states as the source of disagreement between the peace partners.

“Kiir and Machar all want to control Upper Nile state. Both also wanting to run Unity State. This is delaying the appointment of governors,” the minister reveals.

It is not clear when leaders of the SPLM-In Government, SPLM-In Opposition, SSOA, and other small political parties will agree on states distribution.

However, the same source added that discussions between the two key leaders are ongoing and that a deal could be reached by next week.