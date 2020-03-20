Re: Eastern Jikany Peace Initiative Committee (EPIC) Joint Press Release on Defection of 1st Lt. G. Cdr Koang Chuol Ranley and Condemnation of unknown Eastern Jikany Youth Worldwide Support behind the defection

Office of the EPIC Executive Council

March 20, 2020 (SSNA) — We the Eastern Jikany Peace Initiative Forum do hereby strongly condemn the alleged press release circulated in the media to have been written by unknown youths calling themselves Eastern Jikany Youths from four counties. This is totally untrue and baseless. It was illegally written by enemies of peace with the intention of confusing the public. There’s no such thing here at home and in the diaspora. Eastern Jikany Community is a big community and had fought hard to free South Sudan from bad governance, and therefore will never surrender from its mission in favor of an individual’s choice.

On the other hand, EPIC also condemned the recent defection of Lt. General Koang Chuol Ranley after the formation of the R-TGoNU. It is shame losing you (our sons) for not been appointed into the recent R-TGONU. Your defection is meaningless this time. Why deserted our popular moment? Does it mean you have seriously fought the previous Juba regime in order to be appointed but not anyone else from Eastern Jikany?

Eastern Jikany Peace Initiative Committee (EPIC) would like to assure the public that Eastern Jikany Community is fully supporting the peace deal currently being implemented by the SPLM-SPLM IO leader H.E Dr Riek Machar Teny, the First Vice President of South Sudan.

Eastern Jikany Community fully supports the appointment of their young, skilled and energetic son Hon. Puot Kang Chuol. E-PIC appreciated the decision taken by Dr. Riek Machar Teny, the First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan and Chairman of the SPLM IO for appointing Hon. Puot Kang Chuol to the Country’s National Minister of Petroleum.

EPIC called upon all signatories to the agreement to implement the stalled security arrangement in letter and spirit.

On behalf of Eastern Jikany Community worldwide:

1: Mok Riek Badeng, EPIC Acting Chairperson, South Sudan

2: Simon Ngut Kuon, EPIC Acting General Secretary, South Sudan

3: Lew Lual Deng, Chairman of Eastern Jikany Community Council of Australia, EPIC Member

4: Koang Malual Khor, Chairman, Eastern Jikany Community of Canada, EPIC Member

5: Dak Wal Miyoang, Chairman, Eastern Jikany Community of USA, EPIC Member

6: Tar Bol Mach, Youth Representative, Eastern Jikany Community of Australia, EPIC Member

7: Tholok Kun Jut, Chairperson, Eastern Jikany WHITE ARMY of South Sudan, EPIC Member

8: Ngok Bol, Deputy Chairperson, Eastern Jikany WHITE ARMY of South Sudan, EPIC Member

9: Chan Riay Liep, General Secretary, Eastern Jikany WHITE ARMY of South Sudan, EPIC Member

10: Buom Khat Bithow, Treasury, Eastern Jikany WHITE ARMY of South Sudan, EPIC Member

11: Simon Buomkuoth Tuach, Chairman, Eastern Jikany Community in POC/Juba, South Sudan, EPIC Member