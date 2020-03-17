Juba, March 17, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s newly appointed deputy minister of interior, Mabior Garang de Mabior, says he is not sure if the September 2018 revitalized agreement will achieve reforms needed by his part, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO).

His comment came days after his appointment.

The SPLM-IO figure discloses that he has an issue with how the transitional government was formed without the implementation of security arrangements. Mabior believes that South Sudanese refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) can only return to their homes if security arrangements are fully executed as stipulated in the agreement. He believes the formation of the unity government was rushed and warns that pact could collapse if vital provisions are not implemented. He calls on South Sudan’s leaders to implement the peace as states in the revitalized text.

Mabior’s concern is shared by millions of South Sudanese who worry that lasting peace without the proper execution of security arrangements may not work in the best interest of the country. However, South Sudan’s leaders insist that they are ready to fully implement the agreement.