Juba, March 12, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, is set to officially announce the formation of the transitional government of national unity at any time, a senior official who has full knowledge of the process told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) today.

the official, who prefers to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to the media, explains that the announcement of ministers, deputy ministers, and state governors was delayed because the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) party asked for more time to complete its betting process.

“All the names of people selected by opposition parties including the SPLM-IO have been given to the president,” the official says, adding, “what delayed the announcement was that SPLM-IO leader Dr. Machar asked Kiir for more time to consult his party.”

“The announcement is coming very soon maybe tonight, tomorrow, or a few days from now,” he assured.

The South Sudan News Agency has independently confirmed that the SPLM-IO appointed all its ministers, deputy ministers, and state governors. According to the official, the SPLM-IO appointed Kang Chol as Minister of Petroleum, Angelina Nyajany Teny -Defense, Henry Odwar – Mining, Stephen Par Kuol – Peacebuilding, Lasuba Wango – Federal Affairs, Elizabeth Achuei Yol – Health, Manawa Peter Gatkuoth – Irigation & Water Resources, Peter Marcello – Energy & Dams, Ayak Benjamin Wariali – Gender, Child & Social Welfare. The armed opposition also appointed Mabior Garang de Mabior as deputy Minister of Interior, Agok Makur Kur as deputy minister of Finance & Economic Planning, and Deng Deng Akon as deputy minister of Cabinet Affairs.

The SSNA was also told by a senior SPLM-IO official that the appointment of Members of Parliament (MPs) both national and state levels has also begun but not completed.