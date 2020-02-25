Juba, February 25, 020 (SSNA) — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has finally lifted the house arrest of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) leader Dr. Riek Machar, a according to a tweet by IGAD’s special envoy to South Sudan Dr. Ismail Wais and seen by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA).

The announcement came just three days after South Sudan’s rival parties announced the formation of a transitional government of national unity.

The SPLM-IO has been critical of IGAD’s decision to keep its leader under house arrest since November 2016. The armed opposition has on numerous occasions accused Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and President Salva Kiir of engineering his house arrest. The SPLM-IO also accused former United States President Barack Obama of supporting Museveni to isolate Machar from the East African region.

Dr. Machar was first kept in house confinement in South Africa and then later relocated to Sudan.

There was no immediate reactions from the SPLM-IO