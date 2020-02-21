Juba, February 21, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s warring parting has begun forming a transitional government of national unity by appointing four Vice Presidents and a few other posts.

In a government’s official statement obtained by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) today, President Salva Kiir appointed the leader of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition Dr. Riek Machar as the country’s First Vice President. The President also appointed James Wani Igga and Taban Deng Gai as Vice Presidents. Kiir also appointed Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior- the wife of South Sudan’s revered leader late Dr. John Garang de Mabior who died in a mysterious helicopter crash in July 2005. Rebecca was appointed to represent former political detainees (FDs).

The fifth Vice President post assigned remains vacant as the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) – a group of other political parties fights over who should be appointed. It is not clear who the SSOA will choose. The SSNA was told by a senior government official that the South Sudan Opposition Alliance has an intense disagreement who should be their VP.

The document also shows that Tut Kew Gatluak has been reappointed as a presidential advisor for security affairs. Tut has been a key figure in the peace process.

The parties to peace are expected to issue many appointments by the February 22nd dateline (tomorrow.