Subject: The situation in South Sudan

February 19, 2020 (SSNA) — In the light of the recent political developments in South Sudan including the decision of President Salva Kiir Mayardit to return the country to 10 states from the controversial 32 states which have had been a stumbling block for achieving peace in the country, the Nuer Community Association in The Netherlands express concerns on the decision of President Salva Kiir as highlighted below.

First, the creation of an additional three administrative areas (Abyie, Boma, and Ruweng) will not bring much-needed peace and stability to our people. This is why it is questionable for the fact that the creation of three additional administration areas will cause and increase the tribal polarization in the country; our people will have land problems over these administrative areas. For instance, the creation of Ruweng administration area will cause land wrestling between the Leek Nuer community in Roubkotna county, Bul Nuer community in Mayom county and the Western Jikany Nuer in Guit county with Dinka Panaruar in Parieng county and Dinka Alor in Abienhom county. Therefore, the Nuer Community Association in The Netherlands would like to categorically reject, advise and demand President Salva Kiir Mayardit to reverse the creation of these administrative areas before they are administratively functional and their official incorporation into the peace processes with the reestablishment of the ten states. The open secret is the fact that many communities in South Sudan want their own administrative areas and/or states. However, since the country is mired by an intractable conflict that requires the collective responsibility of our leaders for a resolution, the issue of number of states and/or creation of more administrative areas should be amicably handled at the later time, either in a referendum or through a constitutional process, when the country has gain peace and stability. Therefore, the Nuer Community in The Netherlands strongly calls upon President Kiir to revoke the creation of three administrative areas as soon as possible to allow peace to take its course and restore the hope of our people in every corner of South Sudan.

Second, the Nuer Community Association in The Netherlands reiterates and rejects any form of tribal system that may take root and implant in South Sudan. By simple truth and no, any another reason, the Nuer Community Association in The Netherlands (BENELUX) sees the creation of Ruweng administrative areas as tribally informed decision that can lean our country into tribal perception which can absolutely endanger the lives our people in the Greater Unity state in general and our people in Parieng and Abienhom in particular. Therefore, the Nuer Community Association in the Netherlands (BENELUX) does not wish any tribal friction, conflict, and communal fights to happen to our people in the future; thus, it is wise that President Kiir should reverse the creation of such administrative areas as soon as possible to avert tribal polarization and beyond.

Finally, since both President Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon decided to abandon 32 and 21 states policy, respectively, the Nuer Community Association in The Netherlands (BENELUX) urges that such a leadership milestone will encourage and can bring a glimpse of hope for peace in South Sudan and to end their suffering from the dire humanitarian situation they have been going through since the starting of the war in the country. The community association also urges the two leaders to embrace and put peace above all and the conflict of interest(s) by fully implementing the security arrangements (including demilitarization of major towns and civilian centers, training of unified security force and deployment of UNMISS force before February 22, 2020, to form the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU); therefore, the Nuer Community in The Netherlands (BENELUX) urges the two leaders to be fully committed in the full implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

To conclude, the Nuer Community Association in the Netherlands (BENELUX) rejects President Kiir decision to create three administrative areas and is deeply concerned by the creation of three administrative areas. Although the decision is incomplete, and it may lead the country to tribal conflict, the community association conditionally welcomes the decision to return the country to 10 states areas. Overall, the Nuer Community Association calls upon all South Sudanese people to embrace peace in our beloved country and sanctioned any tribal influence that may take root in South Sudan

Contact email: matnaath@gmail.com