Juba, February 15, 2020 (SSNA) — The government of Sudan has accepted IGAD’s request to reduce the number of states to pave way for the implementation of the peace agreement.

The decision came less than a week after the East African regional bloc, IGAD, voted to reduce the number of states from 32 to 23.

On Friday, coherent officials said they endorsed 32 states and vowed to never accept any decision to reduce them.

Today, the presidency decided to go back to the original 10 states but added three administrative areas namely Pinpr, Abyei, and Ruweng.

The decision to go back to ten states generates widespread praise for Kiir. The SPLM-IO, the main opposition party, welcomes the move, saying “President has for the first time shown courage.”

President Kiir is expected to report his decision to IGAD today.