Juba, February 4, 2020 (SSNA) — Peace negotiations scheduled to begin today in Juba have been cancelled, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition’s (SPLM-IO) Director for information and public relations, Puok Both Baluang, says.

“H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon planned visit to Juba, South Sudan for the Consultation Meeting of the Parties to the R-ARCSS on the Number of States and their Boundaries, scheduled for 4 – 5 February in Juba, has been cancelled,” Puok said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than three weeks before South Sudan’s rivals, President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar form a transitional government by February 22nd dateline.

The armed opposition spokesman didn’t provide details for why the meeting between the two leaders was postponed.

However, the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) was told by a senior SPLM-IO official close to Machar that the meeting was canceled because the government failed to show seriousness in the planned talks.