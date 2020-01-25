Juba, January 25, 2020 (SSNA) — The government of South Sudan has transferred at least $2 million dollars to a South African bank on or about January 22, a senior government official with full knowledge of the transaction and who does not want to be identified for fear of reprisal told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) today.

The news comes a few days after South Sudan’s rival leaders, Salva Kiir and Riek Machar ended peace negotiations Juba.

The news also comes after South African Vice President who met with President Kiir returned to South Africa.

“Kiir is the one who gave money to that South African Vice President,” said the source,” adding, this money is meant to bribe officials within the South African government.”

The same official claims that the South African 90-day proposal to resolve the issue of the 32 States is motivated by the $2 million dollar transaction. The official accuses the South Sudanese government of using neighboring, specifically Uganda and Kenya to launder and transfer money.

The South Sudan News Agency cannot independently verify the alleged transfer of the funds.