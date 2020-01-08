Washington, DC, January 8, 2020 (SSNA) — The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, a document published by the U.S. Department of Treasury and obtained by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) shows.

In the document, the United States says Taban involved in the disappearances of SPLM-IO officials human rights lawyer Dong Samuel Luak Aggrey Idri who was a leading figure within the armed opposition leadership. The American government also linked the vice president to many human rights violations and accused him of working against peace.

The First Vice President is widely seen in the opposition base as a person who personally involved in the July 2016 fight which led to the collapse of the August 2015 power-sharing deal.

The SPLM-IO alleged that Taban got mad after the armed opposition leadership denied him the position of petroleum minister, leading him to collude with the government.