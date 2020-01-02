Washington, January 2, 2020 (SSNA) — The Troika countries (the United Kingdom, Norway, and the United States) have issued a statement, saying South Sudanese leaders should implement the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

In a statement obtained by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA), the 3-nation bloc calls on signatories to the September 2018 peace agreement to implement the deal.

“The Troika remains committed to the people of South Sudan, and at this important point, we call upon all parties to meet their commitments to deliver lasting peace,” Troika said.

“The people of South Sudan deserve a government that respects human rights and leaders who make necessary compromises for the greater good of the country. We urge the signatories to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to fulfill their obligations to represent the interests of all South Sudanese, do all that is required to form an inclusive national unity government, and lay the foundations for the next steps of South Sudan’s peace process and political transition,” the bloc added.

South Sudan peace has been extended several times with the last one in November 2019.

South Sudan’s main opposition party, SPLM-IO, has in the past accused the government of intentionally impeding the execution of the agreement by refusing to fund the peace and dodging we ays to resolve issues related to security arrangements.

The government, however, denied the allegations.