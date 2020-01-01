Juba, January 1, 2020 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, has called on all parties and partners to the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement to work hard for peace to return to the war-ravaged nation.

Kiir made his remarks at a state dinner on the eve of the new year 2020.

The dinner was attended by opposition leaders, foreign dignitaries, among others.

The President claimed that he is determined to execute the agreement and called on other parties to the deal to do the same.

Kiir and the main opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar are expected to resume face-to-face meetings this month.