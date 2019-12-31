Juba, December 31, 2019 (SSNA) — The President of South Sudan Salva Kiir and leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM/A) Dr. Riek Machar are set to resume face-to-face meetings in an attempt to try to resolve the outstanding issues before the 100-day dateline, a senior government official with the ministry of foreign affairs and who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) on Tuesday.

The official claimed that preparations have been expedited to make sure the two leaders meet the 100-day dateline.

“We believe peace is coming in 2020. For this, we decided to resolve many things that sometimes interfere with what Kiir and Machar discuss,” the official explained.

“No side is interested to extend the pre-transitional period again. We are working hard to make sure they [Kiir and Machar] meet the dateline this time,” asserted the source.

The armed opposition leader and the president have already conducted at least three face-to-face meetings but failed to reach a deal on pending issues.

The September 2018 revitalized peace agreement stipulates that a unified national army must be formed, cities to be demilitarized, the government should allocate funds for peace implementation, among others.

The official also disclosed that the meeting between the two men is set to resume within the first two of January 2020.