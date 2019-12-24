Juba, December 24, 2019 (SSNA) — Majok Mading Majok, a long-time legal assistant to President Salva Kiir has died today, a senior government official says.

The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) team in Juba reached out to many people in the Greater Bor Community and confirmed that the late administrator died in a Kenyan hospital after he suffered stroke in Juna.

However, an official with the ministry of foreign affairs who hails from the Greater Bor Community said the following:

“Majok was a very good person but working for a very bad person and died on the eve of Christmas, very bad, . I don’t like it, ”

South Sudan News Agency is also aware of a secret investigation ilauxnhed by the government nto the matter by the government.