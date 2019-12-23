Press Release

Subject: Condolence on Passing of Lt.Gen. Late Sadam Chayuot Manyang Wur

Date: 23rd December 2019

Australia, December 23, 2019 (SSNA) — On behalf of Gaatjaak Community Leadership and the Community members in Australia, we would like to take this opportunity to send our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and others close relatives in this sorrowful moment.

Lt. Gen. Sadam Chayuot Manyang Wur is a hero who struggles for self-determination since when the Civil War Started between North & South Sudan until when South became Independence in 2011 from the North.

Late father Lt. Gen. Sadam Chayuot Manyang Wur died last week on 17th December 2019 in Khartoum, Sudan because of liver cancer. Former first military Governor of Adar State will be kindly missed by all SPLM/SPLA-IO, South Sudanese, Nuer Nations, Jikany and particularly Gaatjaak Community. May God rest his soul in peace!

Signed by,

Kole Nhial Jiok (Chairman Victoria).

Titus Thanyang Gatwech (Chairman WA).

Buk Dojiok Jang ( Gen. Sec Victoria).