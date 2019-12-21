Juba, December 21, 2019 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s ambassador to the United States, Philip Jada, has been recalled from Washington nearly a week after the U.S. imposed sanctions on defense minister Kuol Manyang Juuk and cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomuro, a senior government official told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA).

“Ambassador Philip Jada is returning to Juba as early as this weekend, ” the official who agreed to talk on condition of anonymity says.

The official accused the United States of acting against peace in the young nation.

“The U.S. is acting against peace in the country by imposing sanctions on two of our senior officials while we are working hard on peace,” the official alleges.

The official also disclosed that ambassador Phillip is returning to Juba for “consultations” and that he will return to the U.S. to continue his duty.