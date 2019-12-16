Washington, DC, December 16, 2019 (SSNA) — The United States has imposed sanctions on two Sourh Sudan senior government officials, a document published on the Treasury department’s website and seen by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) shows.

The new sanctions targeted Defense Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk and Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro. The two men are accused of being a part of a government group actively obstructing peace.

The US says it has imposed travel ban on the two men, freeze their assets among others.

The United States has recently step up pressure on South Sudan’s government, threatening to punish anyone who stands in the way of peace. Washington has recalled its ambassador to South Sudan after parties to the September 2018 revitalized failed to form a transitional government last month.