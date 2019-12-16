Juba, December 16, 2019 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, has cancelled his face-to-face meeting with the opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar, the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) has learned.

The two leaders were initially scheduled to meet yesterday but Kiir abruptly called off the meeting, saying he was busy.

The meeting was then rescheduled for today but the President adjournment it for tomorrow after meeting with Machar for less than an hour.

The face-to-face talks, designed to iron out pending peace provisions popularly known as security arrangements, will reconvene tomorrow.

The SSNA has also learned that Kiir is insistently refusing to resolve the issue of the number of states and boundaries.