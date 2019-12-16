Juba, December 16, 2019 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, has cancelled his face-to-face meeting with the opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar, the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) has learned.
The two leaders were initially scheduled to meet yesterday but Kiir abruptly called off the meeting, saying he was busy.
The meeting was then rescheduled for today but the President adjournment it for tomorrow after meeting with Machar for less than an hour.
The face-to-face talks, designed to iron out pending peace provisions popularly known as security arrangements, will reconvene tomorrow.
The SSNA has also learned that Kiir is insistently refusing to resolve the issue of the number of states and boundaries.
whether he like or don’t like it. he must accept it
yes 32 states is good
What is the reason of turn down the face to face talk ?
South Sudanese and the World know now whether who does not want to implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement in the Republic of South Sudan. Between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Riak Machar. Just tired of their adjournment of their meeting on the issues of security arrangement and number of States and their boundaries. I’m not after 32 States nor 23 States because they are just the same. I’m after 10 States that will deliver social services to the common and poorest people of the Republic of South Sudan.
Both of them are confusing people, but i don,t blame them they are the citizens or civilians that am blaming those who i don,t no their right toward the gov,t.