Juba, December 15, 2019 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s signatories to the September 2018 peace agreement will resume discussions over peace tomorrow, both the government and the main opposition party SPLM-IO announced Saturday evening.

The move comes hours after the government announced that it has released at least $41 million dollars for peace implementation.

The armed opposition and international peace partners call the move “encouraging.”

President Salva Kiir, SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar, and leaders of other opposition parties will reconvene tomorrow to try resolve provisions of the chapter two popularly known as security arrangements of agreement.

The agreement initially called for a formation of a unity government but the pre-transitional period has been extended three times with the latest one in November.