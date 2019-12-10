Washington, DC, December 10, 2019 (SSNA) — The United States has identified at least five people it believes directly involved in the abduction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) officials in Kenya in 2017, according to a statement published today by the US Treasury Department and seen by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA).

Today, the US treasury department released a report, saying Angelo Kuot Garang, Michael Kuajien, John Top Lam, Malual Dhal Muorwel, and Abud Stephen Thiongkol were the individuals who abducted Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Adiri in Nairobi in January 2017. The US believes the same people also participated in the killing of the two men.

The United States has now imposed global sanctions against the five men.

Aggrey was abducted on January 23, 2017 followed by the abduction of Dong the following day. The former armed opposition officials were then deported to Juba, briefly housed in the notorious national security detention facility popularly known as Blue House and then transported a few days later to an area in Luri killed.

Dong Luak and Aggrey Idre were prominent officials of the SPLM-IO party. Dong was also a human rights lawyer.