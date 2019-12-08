Juba, December 8, 2019 (SSNA) — The government of South Sudan has bought a powerful communication interception device from an unnamed foreign company, a senior government official who has full knowledge of the deal told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) on Sunday.

The alleged acquisition of the new communication eavesdropping machine comes less than a month after South Sudan’s rival parties failed to form a unity government and could be considered as a violation of the United Nations sanctions.

The official, who requested complete anonymity for fear of reprisal explained to the SSNA that the new communication interceptor was delivered to the government through a different country and that it is fully equipped with the latest recording, listening, and monitoring chips.

“First of all, the new device was delivered to us on November 21 through Uganda. The gear can monitor, record, and identify people,” the official claims.

The official states that the electronic monitoring device was bought from a European nation and declined to provide the name of the country in question. However, the official says the company that sold the device to Juba is located in a country located in south-central Europe.

“The company that we made a deal with is private, but I can’t tell you the exact name of the country is located in. If you really want to know the name of that nation then it is located in south-central Europe,” the official asserted.

The official also disclosed that the new monitoring device has the capability to track the movement and location of anyone who uses a mobile device.

The South Sudan News Agency was told by the same source that the device is mobile and that it can be moved to anywhere the government wants. The official also promised to expose the exact name of the company that sold the device to South Sudan’s government “in the near future.”