Press Release

Subject: Simon Ruot Duop, Director of Logistic and Utility at the Office of First Vice President of The Republic of South Sudan Gen. Taban Deng Gai has resigned and joined the IO

Juba, November 30, 2019 (SSNA) — With due respect to all colleagues whom I admire to work with at the office of the First Vice President of the South Sudan Gen. Taban Deng Gai that this public statement might take you by surprise but I hope you will understand that it is a right decision out of clear conscience that when dedication is offered, it should be done with dignity and respect which I rightly think is absence in that high office of the Vice President of the Republic.

For those who might wonder why now? My honest and director response is one cannot render national services under someone whose effort is completely contrary to the inherent rights of his people is the case of land. I am a proud member of Jikany Nuer of Bentiu whose land is now been claimed/given to Dinka Ruweng as is also the case of other Nuer and other South Sudanese communities.

The Vice President Gen Taban reason of muteness is that office given to him and the hostile attitude against those serving under his leadership result to a topical mistreatment of those questioning the scorch earth policy of the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE). That is why I refused to be part of such a system and decided to join a National Movement under the fair Leadership of Dr. Machar with immediate effect on this very Day, November 29, 2019.

Struggle to Continue!!!

Simon Ruot Duop, Former Director of Logistics and Utility in FVP office

